Bella LIVE brings fresh energy to Sydney's northwest scene

Bella LIVE is the newest spot landing in Sydney’s northwest, turning an old warehouse in the Bella Vista Hotel precinct into a proper live entertainment hub.

Backed by the team behind The Governor and Oran Park Hotel, it’s got the bones to pull big names—with a 10×8-metre stage, huge 17.5-metre bar, and slick industrial fit-out—but still feels local.

It’s made for more than just music: think DJ sets, comedy nights, sports on the big screen, even solid options for corporate gigs that don’t feel like a drag.

There’s proper green rooms, great sound and lighting, and space for smaller shows too.

Things kick off in August with a stacked lineup locked in. With BELLA FRIDAYS, Oktoberfest and family-friendly events on the way, Bella LIVE is shaping up to be a fresh go-to in the Hills.

Bella Vista Hotel 13-15 Lexington Drive, Bella Vista NSW 2153
