Chappell Roan joins MAC cosmetics as global ambassador

A partnership rooted in authenticity, queer joy, and fearless self-expression.

MAC Cosmetics has unveiled Chappell Roan as its newest global brand ambassador, a move that feels instinctively aligned with where beauty culture is heading.

The announcement arrives under the vision of newly appointed global creative director Nicola Formichetti, signalling a fresh, expressive chapter for the brand.

The collaboration lands with an unusual sense of inevitability as if Roan and MAC have been orbiting each other for years, waiting for the moment their aesthetics finally lock into place.

Roan said the brand ‘has always made space for people like me,’ highlighting MAC’s long-standing relationship with drag artistry, queer culture, and boundary-pushing creativity.

It’s a sentiment that echoes the brand’s roots in championing self-expression long before it was marketable.

At the centre of this partnership is Nicola Formichetti, the newly minted global creative director whose career has been a series of cultural detonations.

Formichetti is fluent in visual rebellion, which explains the magnetic pull toward Roan’s ever-evolving looks.

He describes her as embodying a generation that prioritises authenticity, queer joy, and self-made glamour, perfectly mirroring MAC’s founding mantra: “All Ages, All Races, All Genders.”

Roan’s ascent has been marked by theatricality, vulnerability, and a devotion to craft that feels both nostalgic and radically current.

Her signature blend of camp exaggeration and emotional openness has resonated far beyond pop, making her a face who represents not just beauty trends but cultural shifts.

MAC’s selection of Roan is less a brand move and more a recognition of the moment, a moment where identity is performance, protest, and play all at once.

MAC’s partnership with Chappell Roan sets the stage for a new era of expressive, inclusive beauty led by artists shaping the culture from within.

Keep an eye on MAC’s official channels for upcoming campaign reveals and product collaborations.