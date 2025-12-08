Lisa steps into action in debut film role

Lights up, world locked in, Lisa’s next move hits harder than any comeback .

Lisa’s rise into the world of film is moving faster than anyone expected.

After her surprise turn in The White Lotus, she’s trading tropical paradise for a full-scale action saga with Netflix’s upcoming thriller TYGO.

‘TYGO’ drops Lisa into a universe built on grit, shadow networks, and the kind of high-impact stunt work fans normally expect from blockbuster franchises, not K-pop royalty.

The film is the newest branch of Netflix and AGBO’s expanding Extraction world, following a former child soldier whose life of mercenary work collides with South Korea’s criminal underbelly.

For the first time, this interconnected saga shifts its focus to Seoul, signalling a fresh chapter for a franchise that keeps finding new corners of the globe to detonate.

Guiding this descent into the underworld is a powerhouse cast: Don Lee, beloved for his bone-crunching heroics in The Roundup and Train to Busan, and Squid Game’s Lee Jin-uk, whose intensity practically rewrites the air around him.

Into that mix steps Lisa, precise, magnetic, and ready to swing between vulnerability and danger.

Netflix hasn’t revealed details about her character yet, but early chatter already frames it as a pivotal role that leans into her sharp physicality and star presence.

For Lisa, this leap into film isn’t just another celebrity side quest it’s something she’s dreamt about stepping into.

“Being in an action film has always been a dream of mine,” she’s said, reflecting on how surreal it feels to debut in a project stacked with actors she’s long admired.

Her shift into acting already signalled serious intent, but TYGO positions her on a global stage where music fame is only one chapter of a far bigger story.