Singer D4vd Becomes Most Googled Person of 2025

D4vd is 2025’s most searched figure as LA murder investigation unfolds.

David Anthony Burke, known as D4vd, has surged in online searches after authorities intensified their investigation.

LAPD now treats the case as a possible homicide.

The singer’s rise in online attention follows the discovery of a 15-year-old’s body in a Tesla registered to him.

Authorities found the body severely decomposed after the vehicle had been stored in an impound lot in Los Angeles.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been missing since April 2024.

Searches for D4vd now outpace even major public figures like Kendrick Lamar and Jimmy Kimmel.

LAPD recently elevated the probe to a murder investigation, with court documents confirming the medical examiner’s findings will remain sealed.

Detective Joshua Byers emphasized that releasing details could compromise the investigation and endanger witnesses.

Authorities are examining all aspects of the case, including the possibility the victim’s body was frozen prior to being placed in the Tesla.

Meanwhile, D4vd’s career has been disrupted.

His US tour was canceled, a deluxe edition of his debut album Withered has been shelved, and European tour dates have also been called off.

His management team has declined further comment, and neither D4vd nor his representatives have spoken publicly about the ongoing investigation.

The investigation continues to develop, and authorities urge anyone with information to come forward.