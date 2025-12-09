Legendary punk band Bad Brains joins Trust Records

Bad Brains partner with Trust Records to protect and amplify their legendary catalog.

The iconic Washington, D.C. punk band Bad Brains has inked a sweeping rights agreement with Trust Records.

The deal ensures the band’s music and legacy will be preserved for future generations.

Founded in 1978, Bad Brains fused hardcore punk with reggae and dub, creating a sound that influenced bands from Metallica to the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Now, the band’s entire intellectual property, including publishing, master recordings, name and likeness, and visual trademarks has joined forces with Trust Records.

The catalog features classics like ‘Bad Brains’, ‘Rock for Light’, ‘I Against I’, and ‘Quickness’, cementing the band’s place in music history.

Trust Records, launched in 2020 by Matt Pincus and Joe Nelson, aims to preserve and elevate punk and hardcore music.

Pincus, formerly the founder of SONGS Music Publishing, has a proven track record signing artists like The Weeknd and Lorde, and now brings that expertise to the world of punk.

The company will administer and distribute Bad Brains’ catalog while keeping the music accessible in the streaming era.

As part of the partnership, Trust Records has formed an Artist Advisory Board with Bad Brains bassist Darryl Jenifer as a member.

Jenifer emphasized the importance of the collaboration: “Trust’s love and knowledge of Bad Brains and the PMA ethos makes them a perfect match to partner with as we keep Bad Brains Sailin’ On.”

The move ensures that the band’s ethos of positivity and hardcore energy continues to inspire new generations.

Trust Records has previously overseen deluxe reissues of seminal punk records from Circle Jerks, 7Seconds, Youth Brigade, and SSD.

With Bad Brains now onboard, the label aims to expand global awareness of the band’s influence and sustain their cultural impact, ensuring that the groundbreaking music remains a touchstone for fans and musicians alike.

This landmark deal underscores the importance of preserving punk history.