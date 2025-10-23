Australian singer-songwriter Molly Millington recently brought the nostalgic energy of her new single, ‘Just Drive,’ to an exclusive live performance at Happy Studios.

The intimate set perfectly captured the song’s essence of late-night drives and the universal craving for freedom, showcasing Millington’s candid storytelling and radiant sound.

The session arrives on the heels of her announcement for her debut album, Frank Morgan, slated for release in February 2026 via Nettwerk.

‘Just Drive,’ co-written and produced with Xavier Dunn, serves as the hopeful second single from the record.

The track explodes with nostalgia, acting as the perfect road trip soundtrack while reflecting on the desire to start afresh.

This Live from Happy performance highlights Millington’s dynamic artistry, which bridges sparkling country-pop and diaristic lyricism.

Her debut album promises to explore the many roles we play, a theme inspired by its namesake, the actor who secretly played five characters in The Wizard of Oz.

This special session was made possible with support from Will & Bear, Seeker, and Tokyo Lamington.

Check out Molly Millington on Instagram!