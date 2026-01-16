Wyclef Jean Live at Blue Note Los Angeles 2026 Residency Setlist & Showtimes

Wyclef Jean is bringing his hits and classics to the Blue Note

Wyclef Jean is heading back to LA for a four-night stint at the Blue Note, and even in a small club, he has a way of making a room feel electric.

Since breaking out with the Fugees in the mid‑90s, Wyclef has been all over the map – rap, reggae, soul, Caribbean grooves, acoustic jams – and somehow made it all feel effortless.

Tracks like ‘Gone Till November’, ‘911’, and Fugees classics ‘Killing Me Softly’ and ‘Ready or Not’ are just part of the picture.

On stage, he moves between styles with ease – strumming, freestyling, layering rhythms — keeping things unpredictable without ever losing the groove.

Haitian-born and New Jersey-raised, he brings charisma, energy, and a sharp sense of timing that makes every performance feel immediate.

The Blue Note residency, January 15–18, 2026, is exactly the kind of setting that suits him: intimate, up-close, and full of room for improvisation.

Expect classic hits, solo surprises, and Caribbean-inflected jams.

Wyclef Jean Setlist – Live at Blue Note 2026 Residency

Intro / Caribbean Guitar Jam

Ready or Not (Fugees)

Gone Till November

Killing Me Softly With His Song (Fugees)

911

Sweetest Girl (Dollar Bill)

Hips Don’t Lie (snippet / acoustic flip)

Guantanamera / Reggae Medley

Perfect Gentleman

Fugee La La (Fugees)

…More, More, More

If I Was President

Party to Damascus

Closing Groove / Encore Call

Hip-Hop & Soca Freestyle Jam

Wyclef Jean Showtimes: All performances start at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. local time.

Note: Actual performances vary slightly from night to night, but this setlist reflects the mix of hits, classics, and improvisations Wyclef typically favours in intimate residency settings.