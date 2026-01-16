Flea breaks new ground with debut solo album ‘Honora’

Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ Flea teams up with Nick Cave and Thom Yorke for Debut Solo Album

After nearly five decades as one of rock’s most instinctive bassists, Flea the legendary co-founder of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers is stepping out from behind the slap bass lines and int0 the spotlight with his first full-length solo album, Honora, set for release on 27th March, 2026 via Nonesuch Records.

Unlike anything he’s released with the Chilli Peppers, Honora reflects Flea’s earliest musical love: jazz and trumpet-oriented compositions.

The record showcases his roots by placing trumpet and bass at its core, weaving together original compositions with imaginative reinterpretations of songs by George Clinton, Jimmy Webb, Frank Ocean and more.

The album features an all-star cast of collaborators, including Thom Yorke who appears on the newly released single ‘Traffic Lights’ and Nick Cave, whose contributions add an emotionally charged edge to the project.

Flea also enlisted modern jazz luminaries like saxophonist and producer Josh Johnson, guitarist Jeff Parker, bassist Anna Butterss and drummer Deantoni Parks, making the ensemble as adventurous as the concept itself.

‘Traffic Lights,’ co-written with Yorke and Johnson and released today, offers a glimpse into Honora‘s adventurous soundscape, blending jazz textures with serious groove algonside Yorke’s ethereal vocals.

The album’s title Honora is tribute to someone dear to Flea, grounding this artistic leap in personal resonance.

Alongside the album announcement, Flea also revealed plans for a brief international tour this May, with intimate shows across North America and Europe.

Honora promises a bold reinvention as an album that honours jazz traditions while expanding Flea’s creative legacy beyond the stadium-filled stages he’s known for.

Take a look at the booked tour dates here to see if you can catch this masterpiece in live action!