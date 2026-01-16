A$AP Rocky drops long-awaited album ‘Don’t Be Dumb’

A$AP Rocky returns with ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ – eight years in the making

Today, after nearly eight years since his last studio album, Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky has finally released his highly anticipated fourth LP, Don’t Be Dumb, marking one of the biggest hip-hop moments of 2026.

The album officially arrived on 16th January 2026 through AWGE, A$AP Worldwide and RCA Records, available across digital platforms, vinyl, CD and cassette formats.

This release ends a long wait that saw fans speculating for years about when Rocky would return to the full-length stage after Testing (2018).

Don’t Be Dumb features a 15-track lineup of music showing Rocky’s evolving sound and artistic ambition.

Alongside Rocky himself, the production roster reads like a who’s-who of contemporary music.

This includes the likes of Pharrell Williams, Madlib, Mike Dean, Metro Boomin, The Alchemist and even contributions from film composer Danny Elfman.

Guest appearances span across genres, with Brent Faiyaz, Gorillaz, Tyler, The Creator, will.i.am, Jon Batiste, Thundercat and more adding dynamic layers to the project.

The rollout saw Don’t Be Dumb set pre-save records on Spotify for a hip-hop album, surpassing 1 million saves, and moving over 130,000 physical units ahead of release – evidence of massive demand and the fan enthusiasm.

Beyond the music, Rocky collaborated with Tim Burton, who designed the album’s striking cover art and helped to shape its visual identity.

Additionally, a limited-edition Don’t Be Dumb vinyl and apparel range were released in partnership with Quince, blending music with fashion and collectible culture.

With its ambitious collaborations and genre-blending sound, Don’t Be Dumb re-establishes A$AP Rocky as a creative-force in modern hip-hop, delivering a project that resonates with the masses.

Stream Don’t Be Dumb now and decide for yourself – is this A$AP Rocky’s most daring era yet? Hit play, sit with it and let the album reveal itself track by track.