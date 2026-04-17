Mr Eazi and King Promise link up for ‘See What You’ve Done’ a smooth, cross-continental victory lap

Years of friendship finally click into a polished, no-forcing-it kind of record

There’s a certain ease to See What You’ve Done – like two artists who’ve stopped trying to prove anything and are just letting it flow.

Out now via emPawa Africa, the nine-track project from Mr Eazi and King Promise feels less like a high-stakes collab and more like a long-overdue alignment.

The kind built on years of shared history, mutual respect, and a pretty undeniable musical shorthand.

The album moves comfortably between afrobeats, R&B and pop without ever feeling like it’s chasing trends.

Instead, it leans into melody, mood and that laid-back polish both artists have made their own.

From the reflective opener ‘Where Have You Been’? through to the celebratory title track, there’s a clear sense of pacing — emotional where it needs to be, but never heavy-handed.

Singles like ‘That Way’ (a slick flip on the Backstreet Boys classic) and ‘Mariana’ already hinted at the tone: nostalgic, romantic, but still built for repeat listens.

Elsewhere, ‘Taste’ and ‘Criminal’ bring a bit more edge, while ‘No. 1 Fan’ and ‘Mad Ting’ push things into more high-energy, crowd-ready territory.

Behind the scenes, the production lineup is stacked — GuiltyBeatz, JAE5, KillBeatz — but it never overshadows the core appeal here, which is chemistry. This is two artists who know exactly how to sit in a pocket together.

More broadly, See What You’ve Done feels like a quiet flex. Not just in streams (the lead singles have already clocked over 30 million) but in what it represents: a continued expansion of African pop on a global stage, led by artists who’ve been shaping it for years rather than just arriving late to the wave.

No big reinvention, no forced concept — just a really solid record that understands its strengths and leans into them.

Listen to ‘See What We Done’ below.