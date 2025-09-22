Frank Ocean sets the record straight on Lost Album Lore

In a rare online comment, the elusive artist clarifies the title and dismisses rumours of a shelved third studio album.

In a rare move that sent fans into a frenzy, the notoriously private Frank Ocean has directly addressed and debunked a long-standing rumour about his third studio album.

The myth of a shelved project titled Look At Us, We’re In Love has circulated for years, but Ocean clarified it was actually an early, discarded name for his PrEP+ club nights in New York City back in October 2019.

These events were named after the HIV prevention drug and envisioned as an ongoing safe space to dance and bring people together, serving as an homage to the 1980s NYC club scene.

The correction came via a comment on an Instagram post that chronicled the alleged lost album. Ocean stated, “Not exactly. For posterity’s sake .. ‘Look At Us We’re In Love’ was an early attempt at a title for my club nights before I decided on one [PrEP+].”

He further dismissed the leaked songs associated with the rumour, suggesting they are either “stray sketches” from over a decade ago or AI-generated fakes, uploaded by “eager individuals.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House Of Rhythm & Poetry 🎤 🎶 (@rap.rappity)



While this interaction dashes hopes for a specific lost album, it highlights Ocean’s continued creative presence.

Although his last official studio album, Blonde, was released in 2016, he has maintained a connection with fans through projects like the PrEP+ parties and the eventual vinyl release of Channel Orange.

This latest comment, though not the news fans may have wanted, is a classic Frank Ocean moment: mysterious, precise, and enough to keep everyone guessing about what truly lies ahead.