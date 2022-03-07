Relive the late 90’s with Red Hot Chilli Peppers ‘Californication’ video game

If you’re a fan of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, especially Californication, then we’ve got the 20-minute activity for you!

The late ’90s was incredible for music, and one track that was very much on repeat in my household was Californication by the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

And now, you get to throw yourself into Californication, the song loved by many, thanks to aspiring game developer Miquel Camps Orteza.

Miquel Camps Orteza took the music video and turned it into seven unique levels, taking inspiration from the many iconic scenes from the Californication music video. And we played them all!

The game is no Elden Ring, but, for what it was, it was a fun little use of my time while it gave me the chance to listen to some music that I hadn’t in a while.

I guess this article is almost turning into a guide? To complete the seven levels of Californication, one will need some pretty good map awareness to transverse these worlds.

The objective of every level is to collect five Red Hot Chilli Pepper logos, aka red asterisks, without depleting your health bar.

Made using the game engine Unity, players explore snow-covered slops, shark-infested oceans, bustling highways, and affluent forest areas.

Okay, maybe not much of a guide. The game is available for iOS and desktop devices, so check it out.