WATCH: Machine Gun Kelly & Oli Sykes live song debut in LA

Machine Gun Kelly and Oli Sykes debuted their upcoming track, Maybe, at an LA nightclub’s ‘Emo Nite’.

Over the weekend, Machine Gun Kelly and Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes performed a live debut of their forthcoming track, Maybe, at a long-established club night, called ‘Emo Nite’ located in the Avalon nightclub in Hollywood. As can be seen in fan-recorded footage, Kelly and Sykes sing fragments of the unreleased song to the crowd, while the track plays through the Avalon’s PA system.

Following the performance, Kelly announces March 25 as the release date of his next album, Mainstream Sellout, and hints that Maybe is likely to form part of it. Watch the footage of the live debut below: