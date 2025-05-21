Charli XCX Is Ready to Flop With Her Next Album

As her star rises in music and film, Charli’s embracing risk, reinvention, and not giving a damn

Charli XCX is riding high off the success of Brat, with nearly a year in the Billboard Top 40, sold-out U.S. shows, and a jam-packed European tour on the way.

But while most artists would feel the pressure to keep the momentum going, Charli’s already made peace with the idea that her next album might flop—and honestly, she’s cool with that.

“You can never really do the same thing twice,” she told reporters at Cannes.

“My next record will probably be a flop, which I’m down for, to be honest.” Iconic mindset.

Between releasing long-awaited visuals (hello, ‘Party 4 U’) and starring in films like I Want Your Sex alongside Olivia Wilde and Satire with Chris Evans, Charli’s evolution from pop provocateur to all-round cultural powerhouse is unstoppable—even if she’s not trying to top herself.

Whether her next drop charts or doesn’t, she’s already cemented icon status.

Get ready to see what iconic moves her next album makes—and in case you haven’t yet, go blast Brat again. You know you want to.