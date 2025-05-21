Springsteen’s Anti-Trump Anthems vs. Trump’s Golf Ball Meme War

The unlikeliest political battle of 2024 just got weirder.

Bruce Springsteen is turning up the volume on his anti-Trump rhetoric, releasing The Land of Hope and Dreams EP—a free live collection featuring protest songs and speeches slamming the president.

The Boss’s fiery tour commentary, including calling Trump’s administration “corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous,” has sparked a bizarre feud, with Trump retaliating via social media.

The president shared a doctored video of himself “hitting” Springsteen with a golf ball—a spliced clip merging a LIV Golf drive with footage of Springsteen tripping onstage.

Trump also threatened an “investigation” into Springsteen’s political endorsements, calling him a “dried out prune.”

Meanwhile, Springsteen’s European tour continues through July, with his Tracks II: The Lost Albums box set dropping June 27.

The clash underscores a cultural divide: Springsteen wields music as protest, while Trump counters with memes and mudslinging.