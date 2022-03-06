Foo Fighters announce Australian tour in November 2022

At their one-off stadium show in Geelong, Foo Fighters announced an upcoming nationwide tour, starting in November.

Last Friday night, rock ’n’ roll legends Foo Fighters performed a spectacular two-and-a-half-hour set to 30,000 adoring fans at their one-night-only, sold-out show at GMHBA Stadium in Geelong, VIC. Much to everyone’s delight, frontman Dave Grohl dropped a bombshell announcement that drove the crowd wild.

“You know we’re coming back here in November for a real tour…we’re just getting warmed up tonight!”

This, of course, was met with shrieks of excitement from Aussie fans, who have been waiting for the international rock icons to grace our nation’s stages once again since their last gig in 2018.

“For the past two fucking years, I’ve been waiting and waiting and waiting for these motherfuckers to open up your border,” said Grohl. “I thought we were going to play some fucking theatre, some little club or something like that – but because this is fucking Australia, here we are in a fucking stadium tonight. We fucking miss you people so much, I am so fucking happy to be here.”

We fucking missed you too, Dave!

Since Friday’s surprise bombshell, which Grohl reportedly continued to hype up throughout the remainder of the set, the Foos have been posting an array of clues about the forthcoming tour on their social media pages, as well as hints that an official announcement is coming soon.

On Saturday, they began with a Facebook teaser about a possible Sydney tour by posting an image of fans qued up at Olympic Park, simply captioned, “PULLING UP TO THE VENUE NOW! LET’S GOOOOOOO!”

Shortly after, the group posted another photo, now alluding to upcoming shows in Melbourne. They captioned it, “HITTING THE BAR FIRST! WANT 1 OR 2 BEERS?”

We’ll take two, Dave.

For the sake of everyone’s swelling excitement, we were all hoping the Foos weren’t pulling some sort of elaborate prank. Thankfully, our fears have been put at ease. As of now, information about the band’s upcoming mega-tour of Australia and New Zealand towards the end of 2022 is readily available on the Frontier Touring website. This includes tour dates, venues, ticketing and special guests. We’re just as stoked as you are!

Tour Dates

Wednesday, Nov 30th – HBF Park, Perth

Sunday, Dec 4th – AAMI Park, Melbourne

Saturday, Dec 10th – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Monday, Dec 12th – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Thursday, Dec 15th – Sky Stadium, Wellington

Saturday, Dec 17th – Western Springs Stadium, Auckland