Here’s all the hot-ticket music events hitting Greaser this April

From local heavy rock legends to budding pop stars, we’re sorting through all the unmissable music events taking over Greaser in Brisbane this month

Nestled along Wickham Street in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley is one of the nation’s premiere music hotspots.

If you consider yourself a music fan, then you’ve undoubtedly found yourself at The Prince Consort at one point or another, and you’ve likely revelled in the head-banging tunes emanating from the hotel’s best-loved venue, Greaser.

The renowned music venue lies in the gritty underbelly of The Prince Consort Hotel, down a dimly-lit alley and beneath the city streets.

If it wasn’t already known as a dazzling venue in its own right — complete with graffiti-covered walls and an old-school vibe — then Greaser has made a name for itself by hosting a melting pot of emerging musical talent, with its calendar for April 2024 boasting perhaps it’s most exciting lineup to date.

Spanning household names to budding stars like Jorja B, Greaser’s April itinerary is enough to catch the envy of all music fans outside of Brisbane, but such an promising calendar is par for the course for the city’s best-kept secret.

Here’s all the hottest-ticket music items to catch at Greaser this month.

Thursday, April 11th

April 11 at Greaser will see Brisbane band After School Karate headline a night of head-thrashing tunes, with main support from fellow punk-folk rockers, The Nightmare Rangers. This unmissable night will also feature opening act Shadie Hadie.

Friday, April 12th

Openers Barrelhouse will kick off proceedings at Greaser on April 12, with Sydney heavy metal band Acrolysis serving as the main support. Next, headliners and so-called “thrash attack” four-piece Reaver will conclude what’s sure to be a riotous night.

Saturday, April 13th

Featuring on Greaser’s April 13 lineup is South East Queensland three-piece, Skip The Pleasantries, Palena and headliners Pornstar Supercar.

Thursday, April 18th

Brisbane-based twin duo My Daydream headline Greaser’s April 18 lineup, and the multi-instrumentalists will be joined by main support act Left Cassette. Opening the night is hard rock four-piece Pound For Pound

Friday, April 19th

Known for their songs of love, twisted romance and betrayal, Brisbane-based band Pyre & Ice headline what’s destined to be a high-octane night on April 19. The event will feature main support from punk rock veteran Nobody’s Heroes and Gold Coast rockers Commonside

Saturday, April 20th

Sophie Arthur, Brody Thompson and Jorja B will take to the Greaser stage on April 20.

Thursday, April 25th

Queensland groove band thrashers Mendoza’s Bane feature on Greaser’s April 25 lineup, alongside support act The Spaces and alt-punk bank Rumble Stone. For their part, Weary Wizards Federation will take to the stage as headliners.

Friday, April 26th

Alt-rock four-piece Space & Ages will steal the spotlight on April 26, headlining a program that will also include psychedelic jammers News To Me and opening support from rocker oddballs 88 Tokamak.

Saturday, April 27th

Known as the world’s happiest emo band, Brisbane legends The Plane Sailors headline Greaser’s April 27 proceedings, with assist from Left Cassette and upstart rock band The Fortitudes.

