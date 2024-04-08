Early Bird Pricing and Session Select Voting Open for SXSW Sydney 2024

Get your hands on SXSW Sydney 2024 badges now – Early bird pricing and Session Select voting are now up for grabs.

SXSW Sydney is back, and it’s bigger and bolder than ever! Get ready for a week-long immersion into everything cool, from cutting-edge tech, new music and inspiring talks.

Read on for some fast facts on early bird ticket pricing, 40% discounts for under 25’s, and how to cast your vote for Session select.

Everything you need to know about the Badges

Early bird pricing is here, so grab your badge and start planning your SXSW Sydney adventure! Here’s the lowdown:

Platinum Badge: Become a VIP with access to the opening night party, a co-working space, and tons more. Early bird pricing ends May 16th, so don’t miss out.

Tech, Music, Screen & Game Badges: More of a music head, than a film fanatic? Then a category-specific badge is for you. Bag yours at a discount before May 16th!

New! Under 25 Badges: SXSW Sydney knows how expenso life can be, and to prove it they have got your back, they have a 40% discount on a badge juts for you, so you don’t miss out on the party.

Shape the Agenda with Session Select:

Public voting is open now, head here and help pick the speakers who will shape SXSW Sydney 2024.

Join the Movement:

From October 14th to 20th, Sydney transforms into a creative powerhouse.

Be part of it! Head to SXSW Sydney to grab your badge and vote for Session Select.

See You in Sydney!

SXSW Sydney is supported by the NSW Government. Make it a trip and explore everything Sydney has to offer

Head to this handy as all hell Sydney Guide to start planning.

Musicians – there is still time to submit your proposal – more info here.