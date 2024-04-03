Don’t Miss Out: Final Call for SXSW Sydney 2024 Conference and Music Festival Submissions!

Want to be a part of one of the most iconic festivals going? Musos you have less than ten days to apply for SXSW Sydney 2024!

If you were one of the many that partook in last year’s inaugural SXSW Sydney takeover, you’ll know firsthand how good it was. Musos, and creatives from all over got together, and made life pretty damn great for 8 days straight.

And now they are set to do it all again, and this time around, you and your band, your project, can be a part of it. And while time is slipping away, there’s still a chance for you to shine at the SXSW Sydney 2024 Conference and Music Festival.

The clock is ticking, so don’t wait any longer – get those submissions in before it’s too late!

The deadline for SXSW Sydney 2024 Conference submissions is fast approaching on April 4th at 5 pm AEDT, while music mavens have until April 12th at 5 pm AEDT to submit their entries. It’s your moment to share your talents and ideas with the world, so don’t miss this exciting opportunity!

Need a little help perfecting your submission? We’ve got you covered! Dive into a recorded Session Select webinar here hosted by the SXSW Sydney Conference team. It’s packed with insider tips and tricks to help your submission stand out from the crowd. Trust us, you won’t want to miss it!

And for all you music lovers out there, we’ve got something special for you too. Check out submission tips straight from the pros – Claire Collins, Head of Music, and Reg Harris, Program Manager of the SXSW Sydney Music team. They’ve got the inside scoop to help you rock your submission!

Plus, Fenella Kernebone, our Head of Conference at SXSW Sydney, is sharing her top advice on how to prep and rally your contacts to join our program. Check out her awesome tips featured on Mumbrella – they’re sure to give you the edge you need!

Exciting news – voting for Session Select will be opening soon, so keep your eyes peeled for more details. It’s your chance to have a say in shaping the conference lineup, so don’t miss out!

So what are you waiting for? Time’s a-wasting! Head over to the SXSW Sydney website now to submit your proposals and be part of an incredible community of creativity, innovation, and collaboration.

We can’t wait to see what you’ve got in store!

Let’s make SXSW Sydney 2024 the best one yet – together!