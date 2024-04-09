The word on the street is ‘soft’ here are three new releases worth wrapping your ears around

Mellow, g entle, s mooth, s ubdued, l ush, et hereal, a mbient, m elodic, h ushed, s erene and above all else ‘soft’

Sometimes a word grabs your attention, the flavour of the day, month, or whatever it may be. It just stands out.

This week, it appears to be the word “soft.” So, when you see it, you run with it. Here are three new releases for this week that embody the word “soft.”

Soft Launch

Soft Launch, a five-piece Irish – but not quite Irish – band whose music is as infectious as it is captivating. Described as an Irish boyband, they defy expectations with their debut single ‘Cartwheels’.

Stylish, intelligent, and bursting with melodic perfection, ‘Cartwheels,’ is a rollercoaster ride of emotions, blending grandiose synth melodies with introspective lyrics that dissect moments within a relationship.

With each member bringing their unique bag of tricks to the stage, word is Soft Launch delivers a live experience that’s nothing short of electric. It’s clear that this band is destined for greatness, born from a serendipitous blend of talent and timing that’s almost too perfect to believe. But then maybe thats just the luck of the Irish.

Stream or Download here.

Sunbeam Sound Machine

Sunbeam Sound Machine, the brainchild of multi-instrumentalist Nick Sowersby. His surprise EP, ‘Soft Signal,’ is a dreamy, lo-fi and soothing journey through parenthood and introspection.

Recorded during late nights amidst the responsibilities of fatherhood, these songs offer a stripped-back yet profoundly beautiful sonic experience.

Lead single ‘Creatures’ is a tranquil meditation on growth and change, showcasing Sowersby’s evolution as an artist while maintaining the dreamy atmosphere he’s known for. With over 57 million streams worldwide, Sunbeam Sound Machine continues to captivate audiences with his lo-fi upbeat – yet shoegazey moody vibe.

Pre-order / Pre-save ‘Soft Signal’here.

Billie Eilish

Last but certainly not least, we have the highly anticipated third studio album from none other than Billie Eilish. Dropping into the world May 17th, and titled ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT,’ this album is said to be her most daring work to date.

With her brother and long-time collaborator FINNEAS by her side, Eilish delivers a diverse yet cohesive collection of songs that hit you with both intensity and tenderness.

Word has it, from bending genres to defying trends, ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ is a masterclass in modern songwriting, solidifying Eilish’s status as one of the most exciting artists of our time.

Preorder here.