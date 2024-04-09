Premiere: For Life’s evolutionary dance floor gem ‘hate the way you’

Wrap your ears around an early listen of For Life’s latest single ‘hate the way you,’ set to drop tomorrow on April 10th

Adam Bozzetto, known by his stage name For Life, is not just your average artist – he’s a producer, songwriter, DJ, and a true creative force living and working on Gadigal land.

Drawing inspiration from the profound notion of “staring into the eyes of your lover and realizing you’ve come too far to give up on celebrating life,” For Life brings a unique blend of energy and authenticity to the music scene.

For Life’s previous releases have garnered praise from Australia’s youth broadcaster Triple J, FBi Radio, and the vibrant Australian dance music community. With collaborations ranging from Universal Music Australia to ABC TV, For Life has proven his versatility and talent time and time again.

His recent single ‘watchin’ soared through DSP’s on key dance playlists, earning spots on YouTube Music Club Heat and Spotify New Dance Beats!

And if you know us, then you know ‘watchin‘ hit us right in the feels, because his music isn’t just polished dance floor material – it’s raw, unfiltered, and utterly authentic.

Now, For Life is back with ‘hate the way you,’ a track that’ll have you dancing from the first beat. With its groovy guitar riffs, pulsating basslines, and soulful vocals, it’s the perfect soundtrack for the upcoming Euro summer!

Adam Bozzetto shares his inspiration behind the track, “When I made this track I was listening to a lot of New Jeans, and I just really love the production on those songs. It’s really made this style of music evolve even more for me.”

Having written alongside esteemed artists like Kobee Dee and Mowgli May, and graced stages at festivals like Splendour In The Grass and Field Day, For Life is a force to be reckoned with in the music scene.

With his passion for music and an unwavering commitment to his craft, For Life is one to keep on your playlists.

Take a first listen to ‘hate the way you’ and let For Life’s infectious beats take you through the rest of the day.