Music Video Premiere: Yung Milla’s Latest Gem ‘Shine’

Settle in, we have an exclusive premiere of Yung Milla’s latest music video for his track “SHINE”

Rising star Yung Milla is back with a scorching new music video for his latest single, “SHINE”.

We’re stoked to give you the exclusive first look – check out it out below.

To date, Yung Milla has delivered some of the best lyrics out there (listen to Land Down Under and you’ll know what we mean).

His latest single “SHINE”, is a powerful anthem of triumph over adversity, Yung Milla pulls no punches, drawing from his own life experiences to deliver a message of resilience and hope.

Directed by Tully Hemsley, the video was shot in Yung Milla’s hometown and features footage from his epic 21st birthday bash last month.

Yung Milla’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. At only 21, he’s already faced down some serious challenges, including being falsely accused in a court case and getting slammed by NT media outlets.

But instead of breaking him, these experiences have forged a stronger, more determined artist. Yung Milla is now making serious waves as a fresh, powerful voice in the music scene.

In the bustling landscape of new talent, Yung Milla stands head and shoulders above the rest. This 21-year-old Marranungu rapper from the Top End lays down gritty, real-life stories that cut through the sun-soaked stereotypes of Australia.

His recent string of releases has been turning heads, especially the killer track “Land Down Under,” which earned him a win in our NITH competition.

Join us in celebrating Yung Milla’s inspiring journey and immense talent. Dive into the world of Yung Milla and witness the rise of an artist who’s not just making music, but making history.