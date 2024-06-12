Jelly much? Russell Crowe admits to feeling melancholy and jealous over Gladiator 2

Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” earned Russell Crow an Oscar, cementing his place in cinema history
The epic tale of General Maximus Decimus Meridius, played by the incredible Russell Crowe, captured our hearts with its gripping story, stunning visuals, and unforgettable performances.
It’s no wonder fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a sequel. Well, the wait is almost over, as “Gladiator 2” is set to hit theaters this November. But there’s a twist: Crowe himself has mixed feelings about the new film, and it’s not just because Hans Zimmer isn’t composing the music for the sequel. (although praise the lords that be, that Ridley Scott is directing)
The original 2000 epic didn’t just earn Crowe an Oscar; it cemented his place in cinematic history. However, the story’s poignant ending, with Maximus meeting his heroic demise, makes Crowe “slightly uncomfortable” with the sequel’s concept. Speaking candidly in a recent interview, he admitted to feelings of “melancholy” and “jealousy” when reflecting on the original’s success and the incredible opportunities it brought him.
“I’m slightly uncomfortable with the fact they’re making another one — because, of course, I’m dead and I have no say in what gets done,” Crowe said. “But a couple of the things I’ve heard I’m like — no, no, no, that’s not in the moral journey of that particular character. But I can’t say anything, it’s not my place, I’m six foot under. So we’ll see what that is like.
“It does, in a funny way — I reflect back: the age I was when I made that film and all the things that came after it, the doors that particular movie opened for me,” Crowe went on to share. “This is just me being purely honest: there’s definitely a tinge of melancholy, a tinge of jealousy.”
Despite Crowe’s reservations, “Gladiator 2” is forging ahead with a November 22nd release. This new chapter shifts focus to Lucius, the nephew of the villainous Commodus, who was saved by Maximus as a child. Lucius, now all grown up, will be portrayed by the talented Paul Mescal. So, while we won’t see Russell Crowe reprise his iconic role, there’s still plenty of excitement in store for fans of the saga.
As the countdown to November begins, the legacy of Maximus lives on, even if Crowe remains cautiously distant from the forthcoming sequel. “Gladiator 2” promises to usher in a new era of epic battles and historical drama, with Lucius stepping into the spotlight. Get ready for another adventure that’s sure to remind us why we fell in love with “Gladiator” in the first place.
The sequel to “Gladiator,” directed by Ridley Scott, who also directed the original 2000 film, will ensure no doubt, that the epic saga continues with the same visionary style and storytelling that made the first film a timeless classic.