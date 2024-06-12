Jelly much? Russell Crowe admits to feeling melancholy and jealous over Gladiator 2

Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” earned Russell Crow an Oscar, cementing his place in cinema history

The epic tale of General Maximus Decimus Meridius, played by the incredible Russell Crowe, captured our hearts with its gripping story, stunning visuals, and unforgettable performances.

It’s no wonder fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a sequel. Well, the wait is almost over, as “Gladiator 2” is set to hit theaters this November. But there’s a twist: Crowe himself has mixed feelings about the new film, and it’s not just because Hans Zimmer isn’t composing the music for the sequel. (although praise the lords that be, that Ridley Scott is directing)

The original 2000 epic didn’t just earn Crowe an Oscar; it cemented his place in cinematic history. However, the story’s poignant ending, with Maximus meeting his heroic demise, makes Crowe “slightly uncomfortable” with the sequel’s concept. Speaking candidly in a recent interview, he admitted to feelings of “melancholy” and “jealousy” when reflecting on the original’s success and the incredible opportunities it brought him.

“I’m slightly uncomfortable with the fact they’re making another one — because, of course, I’m dead and I have no say in what gets done,” Crowe said. “But a couple of the things I’ve heard I’m like — no, no, no, that’s not in the moral journey of that particular character. But I can’t say anything, it’s not my place, I’m six foot under. So we’ll see what that is like.