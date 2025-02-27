Buffy and Gossip Girl Star Michelle Trachtenberg Dies at 39

Michelle Trachtenberg, beloved TV star, dies at 39; tributes pour in from co-stars and fans

Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, has died at 39.

The actor was found unresponsive in her New York apartment, with no foul play suspected. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene, and an investigation into the cause is underway.

Trachtenberg first broke through as a child star in Harriet the Spy before cementing her status as a millennial TV icon—first as Dawn Summers in Buffy, then as Gossip Girl’s resident troublemaker, Georgina Sparks. She also appeared in Weeds, Six Feet Under, and Ice Princess.

Hollywood has been paying tribute, with Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively calling her “electric” and “fiercely loyal.” Buffy’s David Boreanaz shared his shock, writing, “So very sad… horrible news.” Podcaster Melissa Rivers remembered Trachtenberg for her sharp humor, saying, “She made me laugh every day.”

Born in New York to Jewish immigrant parents, Trachtenberg started acting at just three years old and built a career filled with sharp, memorable performances. Her friends and fans are remembering her as bold, witty, and completely unforgettable.