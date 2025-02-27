We Get Our First Look at Shrek 5, And it’s Not What We Thought

We just got our first look at the new Shrek for the upcoming ‘Shrek 5’, and the loveable ogre has gotten a makeover

When we all first heard there was going to be a fifth Shrek instalmentwe jumped out of our seats.

And to make it all the much sweeter, the original cast was returning to the beloved animated characters.

Well, we’ve just gotten our first look at the new and improved Shrek and its… well a bit weird.

The Ogre family and friends’ new makeover seems to have invited a clear opinion in fans, who overlooked the casting announcement of Zendaya as Shrek’s daughter to criticise the Ogre’s new look.

Remember that time when Sony released the first Sonic trailer and were essentially bullied into changing the animation design, well this seems like it will be another one of those occasions.

Shrek seemingly has undergone large amounts of plastic surgery.

The usual pastel colouring has been changed for a much glossier appearance and Shrek now looks like a completely different character.

That’s before I even mention the other characters.

Pinocchio might as well be a real boy, and Donkey looks like, well i’ll let you be the judge.

And aside from the mirror getting a much more chiseled look, the animation style seems to have changed entirely.

A complete abandonment of the original style.

Godfather said it best with “Look at how they massacred my boy,” a fitting description that can be found in the comments sections of social media outlets.

But aside from the style, the new cast additions seem to be very promising, as Zendaya will join the big green family as Shrek’s daughter.

It is yet to be confirmed if there will be other additions to the team, so keep updated here for more news.