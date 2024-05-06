Announcing the winners of the 2024 Needle In The Hay vinyl competition!

From a drop of classic indie rock, to some damn fine dance, introducing our our top ten NITH winners for 2024

Happy Mag is stoked to announce the top 10 winners of the 2024 Needle in the Hay competition, chosen from a staggering 1600 entries across Australia and New Zealand.

Mark your calendars: the party’s just getting started. Join us on July 12th at the Lady Hampshire for a night of electrifying music celebrating these incredible finalists – full lineup coming soon.

Huge thanks to all the Aussie and Kiwi artists who blessed our ears with their phenomenal talent, and to our panel of industry veterans like Ben Lee and Andy Golledge, alongside musicians and media personalities Abbie Chatfield, Emmy Mack, Akala Newman, Dave Jenkins Jr, and Ash McGregor, who whittled down the winning top ten, showcasing the best of the bunch. Without further ado, here are the top 10 winners for NITH 2024.

1st Prize Joan & the Giants- Born In The Wrong Time

2nd Prize Siobhan Cotchin – When The Curtain Closes

3rd Prize South Summit – Sidelines

Chela – Hard 4 You

Radio Free Alice – Look What You’ve Done

Agum – Promise (Nsubiza)

Juice Webster – In The Zone

Yung Milla – Land Down Under

Jarabi Band -Djamana