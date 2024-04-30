Save The Date: You’re invited to the NITH 2024 Finalists Party at Lady Hampshire!

Get ready to party all night long because the Needle in the Hay competition is just the beginning

We’ve discovered some incredible talent in our latest NITH vinyl competition, with over 1600 singles submitted from here and across the Tasman. Circle the date, because it’s almost time to celebrate!

Come join us July 12th at the Lady Hampshire for a night of music as we celebrate the finalists, and meanwhile, keep an eye out for the lineup – it’s coming soon and its gonna be all kinds of good!

A huge thank you to our sponsors, Minor Figures, Brixton, Sennheiser, AIAIAI, SONY and more, whom without their generous support NITH would not be possible.

Stay tuned for the lineup announcement, and we’ll see you there for a memorable evening of music and celebration!