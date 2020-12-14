Dave Grohl just covered Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’ for Hanukkah

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have been performing covers of Jewish artists on Twitter for Hanukkah.

The Hanukkah Sessions kicked off on 11 December and will continue for the next 8 nights of the Jewish festival Hanukkah. The concept, conceived by Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin, involves the pair covering a famous Jewish artist’s song each night.

The first night involved a performance of Sabotage, originally by the Beastie Boys. Then, on the second night, we were lucky enough to witness a cover of Drake‘s Hotline Bling.

With all the mishegas of 2020, @GregKurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims. L’chaim!! pic.twitter.com/baTduQYdBW — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 10, 2020

Grohl posted on the Foo Fighters’ Twitter, mentioning that “if Drake took the time to study for his Bar Mitzvah, you can too”. And in perfect Foo Fighters style, pulled off a wonderful rendition of the Drake masterpiece.

You might be surprised to learn that this superstar is… Canadian. He’s never hidden the fact that he was M.O.T. so a generation of Jewish parents could tell their kids “if @Drake took the time to study for HIS Bar Mitzvah, you can too.” Twitterverse, challah at your boy! pic.twitter.com/eyMyuNs5WP — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 12, 2020

The duo have seemingly been working incredibly well during the festival of lights – despite Grohl not being Jewish. Kurstin has produced work with singers such as Sia and Adele, before hitching his wagon to the Foo Fighters, producing the 2017 album Concrete and Gold.

Watching Dave Grohl dancing with a menorah is a visual I didn’t think I would ever see, and yet there is something about it that makes me incredibly happy.

Are you doing a sexy dance with a candle Dave 🤣 pic.twitter.com/horMliDfbX — Kim (@_kim_mik) December 13, 2020

Tune in to the Foo Fighters’ Twitter as the duo continue their Hanukkah Session for the next 5 nights.