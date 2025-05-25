Britney Spears Apologises for Lighting Cigarette on Plane

When your rebellious era hits turbulence.

Britney Spears sparked headlines after lighting a cigarette mid-flight—only to realise too late that puffing away at 30,000 feet wasn’t exactly allowed.

The pop icon, who was aboard a charter plane on May 22, admitted to the mishap in a candid Instagram post, calling the situation “incredibly funny.”

Mistaking the plane’s exterior drink holders as a green light to smoke, she joked, “OH SO THIS IS A PLANE WHERE YOU CAN SMOKE!!!” Spoiler: It wasn’t.

Flight attendants swiftly intervened, and authorities later issued a warning upon landing.

Britney, who sipped vodka before the cig incident, apologised to those offended but playfully shrugged off the drama, claiming a flight attendant “acted weird” by enforcing seatbelt rules before takeoff.

The star, prepping for her biopic directed by Jon M. Chu, remains unfiltered—literally and figuratively.

While smoking on private jets can be FAA-approved, this time, Brit’s fiery moment was a no-go.