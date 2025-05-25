Sir Ian McKellen Stuns Crowd With Scissor Sisters Reunion Cameo

The legendary actor brought the house down with a surprise performance of his iconic monologue from ‘Invisible Light’

Fans at London’s O2 Arena were left starstruck when legendary actor Sir Ian McKellen made a show-stopping appearance during the Scissor Sisters’ long-awaited reunion concert.

The 85-year-old Lord of the Rings star took the stage to deliver his iconic spoken-word monologue from the band’s 2010 hit Invisible Light, just as he did on the original recording—and the crowd went wild.

Dressed sharply and radiating charisma, McKellen’s dramatic delivery added a touch of theatrical brilliance to the electrifying performance.

Social media erupted with excitement, with one fan writing on X, “Absolute mayhem as Sir Ian McKellen does a dramatic reading of his lines… cried a little, just so blessed to see this.”

Another simply declared, “A concert cameo like no other.”

The Scissor Sisters, celebrating over 20 years since their debut, also welcomed surprise guest Self Esteem (Rebecca Lucy Taylor) for a rousing rendition of Take Your Mama.

But it was McKellen’s unexpected appearance that truly stole the show, proving that even after decades in the spotlight, he still knows how to make a room—or an arena—roar with delight.

Watch the performance here.