Sir Ian McKellen shares his support for ‘X-Men’ co-star Elliot Page

Actor Sir Ian McKellen shared his support and happiness for his X-Men co-star Elliot Page, following the latter coming out as transgender.

While Magneto and Kitty Pryde may have had very different views on mutant-human relations, it appears that the two, or at least their actors, share similar progressive views on sexuality and gender.

In an interview with Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey for Attitude, Sir Ian McKellen reminisced about working with Elliot Page on the set of 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand.

Sir Ian — who came out as gay back in 1988 in response to Margaret Thatcher’s Section 28 legislation — revealed that Page was shy on set, saying of his Canadian co-star:

“I remember Elliot Page, in one of the X-Men, sat as close as we are now. And I had to speak when they’d finished, and I couldn’t hear what they were saying. Nobody could hear what they were saying.”

The 81-year-old actor — who recently received the COVID-19 vaccine — supported Page’s coming out and expressed his regret in not recognising his co-star’s identity crisis then, stating:

“And now… they’re Elliot. And I’m so happy for Elliot. And so disappointed in myself that I didn’t detect what their difficulty was with communicating.”

Page came out as transgender last month in a statement posted to their social media accounts, advocating for trans rights. The 33-year-old actor uses he/they pronouns. They concluded their post with:

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Both Sir Ian and Page have been staunch advocates for queer causes throughout their careers. While Sir Ian does appear to regret not helping Page then, it appears that both figures are living their best lives.

The latter received an outpour of support for coming out from various figures including their wife Emma Portner and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. As for Sir Ian, the veteran actor appears to have the clout to simply fall asleep on movie sets.