NSW Health recommends masks on for COVID-safe sex

The PlaySafe website from NSW Health has several recommendations for COVID-safe sex including wearing a mask or just going solo instead.

Despite the current COVID-19 clusters in Sydney’s Northern Beaches and the West, New South Wales remains relatively safe from the virus, with vaccinations beginning in March later this year. While mask-wearing and social distancing have become the norm in our everyday lives, there is one part of life where these adjustments may not necessarily be applicable.

Of course, lockdown has left a lot of people horny. It seems that NSW Health has thought of everything, with the PlaySafe website having tips for COVID-safe sex.

The website, which normally hosts content for STI safety, has a section consisting entirely of COVID-related matters including physical distancing pick-up lines, memes, and YouTube channels to pass the time with.

However, it is the section on COVID-safe sex that has received a lot of attention recently. The section, which has been constantly updated since April, addresses the question on you can get the virus from sex, stating:

“Although one study from China did find traces of COVID-19 in semen, there is currently no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 can be passed on through semen or vaginal fluids.”

NSW Health recommends solo sex (or masturbation as normal people would call it) and gives the thumbs up if you are living with your partner, since you would already be in close contact.

Other tips for COVID-safe sex include wearing a mask, washing your hands, and wearing condoms, especially during anal since the virus can be transferred in that manner.

While part of the greater movement towards sex positivity, a report from The Daily Telegraph alleges that these tips have gotten Liberal Party MPs hot and bothered in moral outrage. NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant defended the tips, stating on Wednesday:

“Part of NSW Health’s mantra is really to normalise discussions around sexual health and STIs so that we see that as part of every general practice consultation. I’m very proud of the work that we’ve done with our partner agencies and our young people network to inform some of the content on that website.”