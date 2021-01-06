Australia will receive first COVID-19 vaccines in early March, Health Minister confirms

Once reaching Aussie shores, the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines will be prioritised for frontline workers and aged care residents, once approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Mr Hunt stated that nearly 80,000 doses of the jab will reach Australia later this month, with the second major vaccine candidate, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, expected to be in the country and available for distribution by the end of March.

For the past four weeks, the United Kingdom has administered citizens with the Pfizer vaccine, with the AstraZeneca jab scheduled to roll out this week. The UK will be the first country in the world to distribute the Oxford University-developed vaccine.

The news comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that nation has recorded 1.6 million deaths from COVID-19.

