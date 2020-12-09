William Shakespeare becomes first man to live for 400 years and also the second person to get the COVID-19 vaccine

In incredible news, William Shakespeare is the second person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and we’re still wondering how he lived that long to get it.

Just kidding. A man in the UK by the name of William Shakespeare became the second person to receive the newly developed COVID-19 vaccine at the University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire.

At 6:45 am, Margaret Keenan made history by becoming the first person to receive the injection, whilst Shakespeare followed as a close second, gaining his own deserved slice of fame – and not just because of his shared-name compatriot.

The UK became the first country to start administering the vaccine, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock viewed the video footage of Shakespeare’s injection procedure in awe.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain Hancock described: “It’s been such a tough year for so many people – and there’s William Shakespeare putting it so simply for everybody, that we can get on with our lives.

“There’s so much work gone into this. It makes you so proud to be British.”

BREAKING: The 2nd person in the world to have the Covid vaccine is… this is not a joke… WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE from Warwickshire!!! pic.twitter.com/yNbPLXLhfP — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 8, 2020

As amazing as the news is, it didn’t deter people from focusing on the more *important* element of the story, the fact that the receiver of the vaccine was William Shakespeare of Warwickshire – the very same town where the other William Shakespeare was born.

Social media took the story and most certainly had fun with it, some referring to the event as “the taming of the flu” or “patient 2B or not 2B.”

The Taming of the Flu — Dave Ward (@DaveWardDrummer) December 8, 2020

Love the fact that the 2nd person to have the vaccine was William Shakespeare from Warwickshire. How late am I with "Two Gentlemen of Corona?" — john graham (@spinnerjohn) December 8, 2020

The development and administration of the vaccine represent a huge leap in tackling COVID-19 and could be fundamental in the months to come.

As of now, we can’t help but laugh at such a coincidence, and whether his parents meant it to be or not to be: that is the question.