Sampha has teamed up with Little Simz on fresh new single ‘Satellite Business 2.0’

The glittery new track Satellite Business 2.0 is literally out of this world

Two of the UK’s finest R&B artists, Sampha and Little Simz, have teamed up to collaborate on dreamy new track, ‘Satellite Business 2.0’ and it’s even better than we could have imagined.

Musician and singer songwriter Sampha and talented rapper Little Simz dropped their mesmerising new track today via Young / Remote Control Records in a surprise collaboration.

Sampha and Simz have a palpable chemistry on the track, their mesmerising vocals and addictive flow blend perfectly to guide you into an alternate dimension.

The two craft a sonic landscape on the track that transports listeners amongst the stars, floating through space via melodic piano riffs and dazzling synths.





‘Satellite Business 2.0’ is the fully-realised version of the ‘Satellite Business’ interlude from Sampha’s 2023 critically acclaimed album LAHAI.

Having previously worked with music giants Kendrick Lamar, Stormzy, Travis Scott, Drake, Solange, Frank Ocean, Beyoncé, and Lil Wayne (to name a few), the collaboration continues a streak of hits.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sampha said that ‘Satellite Business’ was one of the last tracks to be recorded for 2023 album LAHAI, but he had “always imagined a guest verse to expand on it.”

“Simz’s music has been close to my heart and ears for sometime now which makes her being on this song that more special.”

“She’s one of my favourite artists. Her confidence and creative bravery are so refreshing, it’s amazing to see someone giving so much to their art”

Little Simz shared the heartfelt sentiment. Having fallen in love with the track during one of Sampha’s 2023 residency shows in London, she was keen to hop on the collaboration.

“I’m so honoured to be a part of this record with Sampha. He truly is one of the most important voices in music today,” she said.

“We have great musical chemistry and respect of each other’s process. Glad I got to stand alongside him on this.”

This musical chemistry reigns true, and can be felt in every bar and dazzling harmony shared on the track.

Listen to the mesmerising new single ‘Satellite Business 2.0’ here.