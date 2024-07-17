Jack Black pauses Tenacious D tour over controversial Trump joke

The comedy rock duo were threatened with deportation over the controversial joke at Sydney show

Comedy Rock duo, Tenacious D, have cancelled their Australian tour following a controversial joke made by band Member Kyle Gass during their Sydney show on Sunday.

Gass reportedly made light of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at his campaign rally on Saturday when presented with a birthday cake on stage.

The 64 year old musician had one wish this year, uttering “Don’t miss Trump next time”, as he blew out his candles.

The comedy rock due has since found themselves in hot water over the joke, catching the attention of Australian senator Ralph Babet who later called for their deportation.

“Anything less than a deportation is an endorsement of the shooting and the attempted assassination of Donald J Trump,” he said. “Allowing Tenacious D to remain in Australia after calling for the death of a President is unthinkable.”

There is no place in Australia for those who wish for the assassination of others. pic.twitter.com/wuvgQxeeDS — Senator Babet (@senatorbabet) July 16, 2024

The joke has unsurprisingly sent the internet into a frenzy, with fans of the two comedians taking to socials to voice their opinions on the controversial birthday wish.

One fan found the comment “sickening”, vowing to boycott the two comedians moving forward.

I used to love @tenaciousd and thought Jack Black was funny. None of them or their music/movies will ever be played in our home again. Ever. Sickening. Not funny and done in a foreign country is even worse. If you think it’s OK, unfollow and block me. pic.twitter.com/2KG2uzUKEY — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) July 15, 2024

Another thought people were overreacting, advising to “Just say ‘my bad’ and move on”.

Tenacious D cancelling their entire tour over a poorly timed joke is insane. Just say “my bad” and move on. No reason all those people have to have their plans cancelled and lose the joy of seeing the band. We really are a soft bunch of folks these days. — We Watched A Movie (Mike) (@WeWatchedAMovie) July 16, 2024

The duo were set to tour Australia this July, but have cancelled all further shows. Black took to Instagram to announce the cancellation, stating that he was “blindsided” by his co-star’s joke.

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue to Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold.”

Kyle Gass has since issued an apology via Instagram, but the tour remains cancelled.