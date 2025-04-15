Green Room with Sarah Wolfe

Alt-pop artist Sarah Wolfe is making waves in both music and the video game world, creating music for games and music inspired by games

Sydney alt/pop artist Sarah Wolfe recently stopped by Happy Mag’s Green Room to play Another Crabs Treasure on Xbox, and let’s just say – calling her a multidisciplinary artist is an understatement.

A true creative force, Sarah balances music, video games, and everything in between.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

By day, she works in the video game industry, helping to bring digital worlds to life, while streaming on Twitch.

By night, she’s back in the studio, writing and performing her own music, with the occasional hyperpop DJ set to keep things interesting.

2023 was a challenging year for Sarah, as a surprise brain surgery put everything on hold. But she made a strong comeback, teaming up with game developers League of Geeks to release Eternal Nights for Solium Infernum.

The track became one of the highest-rated PC games of 2023, and Sarah had the opportunity to perform it live at SXSW Games alongside Montaigne and Tom Cardy.

Now, Sarah has released her first single since the surgery. The Past – marking a fresh start and offering a glimpse into the next chapter of her musical journey.

A massive shoutout to XboxANZ for creating the ultimate gaming setup.

Stay connected with Sarah Wolfe here.

Stay connected with XboxANZ here.