🎛️ The Modulator That Thinks Like a Musician

When it comes to modular synths, modulation is everything. It’s the pulse, the breath, the movement that brings your patch to life. But finding a modulation module that’s both powerful and intuitive? That’s rare. Enter the BASTL Neo Trinity — a compact, six-channel modulation hub that feels more like an instrument than a utility.

The name is more than just slick branding. It’s a nod to The Matrix, where Neo and Trinity are two sides of the same reality-breaking coin. And in a way, that’s exactly what this module does: it bends time, structure, and signal into something more alive. This is modulation unplugged from the grid — free-flowing, flexible, and completely under your fingertips.

This thing isn’t just about features — it’s about feel. You play the Neo Trinity.

🧠 A Modulation Hub That Keeps Up With You

At just 8HP, the Neo Trinity is deceptively small, but it’s bursting with flexibility. Each of its six channels can function as a CV source, an LFO, an envelope, or even a VCA. But the real magic happens when you start recording knob movements in real time.

Imagine being able to twist a knob to sweep a filter, then loop that exact motion — live, without breaking your flow. You can layer in gates, add new gestures, or wipe it all and start fresh with a double tap. It’s like drawing automation curves in a DAW, only you’re doing it by hand, with full tactile control.

🎚️ CV Mode: Perform Your Modulation

In CV mode, the Neo Trinity lets you create dynamic voltage patterns with a simple gesture. Just hold the record button and move a knob — you’ve instantly got a looping modulation source. You can add rhythm by tapping out gates, or smooth the motion for more fluid curves. It’s fast, it’s expressive, and it turns modulation into something you perform, not just program.

🔁 LFO Mode: Clock It, Randomise It, Push It to Audio Rates

Switching to LFO mode opens up a world of motion. The Neo Trinity gives you a range of waveforms — from classic triangle to smooth random voltages — and you can sync them to your clock for perfectly timed modulation. Want audio-rate FM? No problem. Want to record evolving speed changes or reset the cycle with triggers? Also covered. You can even create wild, complex waveforms by layering recorded gestures with LFO movement. It’s as deep as you want it to be.

✨ Envelope Mode: Shape and Evolve

Envelope mode is where the Neo Trinity really shows off its musical side. You can trigger envelopes manually, then adjust the shape and speed in real time — and yes, you can record those adjustments too. There’s a particularly clever envelope shape that morphs between decay and attack-decay depending on how far you turn the knob. It means your modulation doesn’t just change over time — it grows, responds, and breathes with your patch.

⚡ CV Inputs That Go Beyond the Basics

If you like modulating your modulators, the Neo Trinity has you covered. Each channel can be controlled via external CV inputs, and there’s a global “meta” input that lets you shape multiple channels at once. Channel F can even be flipped into VCA mode, letting you use one envelope to sculpt the output of another.

This setup makes it easy to create modulation that responds to itself — complex, cascading behavior where one channel nudges another, and your patch starts to feel alive. It’s modular magic without the mess.

🤯 Small Module, Big Potential

What really sets the Neo Trinity apart is how musical it feels. You’re not diving through menus or fiddling with sub-settings. You’re just holding a button, moving a knob, and instantly creating something expressive. It’s intuitive enough for beginners, but deep enough to stay inspiring for seasoned patchers.

Whether you’re into tight techno sequences, sprawling ambient landscapes, or generative patches that never play the same way twice, the Neo Trinity has a role to play. It’s one of those rare modules that earns its spot in every case, no matter the style.

🎥 What’s Next?

This overview barely scratches the surface. BASTL has promised more in-depth tutorials on the many hidden features and alternate modes tucked into the Neo Trinity. But even with just the basics, it’s already clear: this thing is a powerhouse.

So if you’re looking to inject life, motion, and surprise into your rack — not just modulation, but musicality — the Neo Trinity might be your red pill moment.

A tiny box with big ideas, BASTL’s Neo Trinity breaks out of the matrix of traditional modulation. You don’t just patch it — you play it.