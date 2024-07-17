Four Aussie music releases we are digging right now

Let us help you get over the midweek slump with some of the best new music, coming out of Australia

Ahhh Wednesdays, sometimes you need a little something extra to get you over the hump, and tbh, it’s not another coffee, and it’s not the donut sitting all lonely in the office fridge, it’s music that gives you what you need. Sweet sweet music.

Get ready for a cosmic dance party and a healthy dose of introspection across a wide expanse of genres, all delivered by a stellar lineup of Australian artists.

Master Control Project blasts off with their debut single “The Cosmic Endpoint,” a psychedelic rockumentary that promises a journey through time and space. This is just the first taste of their upcoming album “After Midnight,” arriving on Halloween night. Pre-order here for the limited edition vinyl that includes a graphic comic book for a truly immersive experience.

Logic1000, the project of Berlin-based producer Samantha Poulter, continues her exploration of motherhood with the upcoming EP “mother :;~ rebirth.” This reimagines standout tracks from her acclaimed debut album “Mother” with special guest collaborators. The latest single, “heartbeat,” features Sydney rapper Vv Pete and is sure to push the emotional depth even further.

Oliver Cronin gets vulnerable with his new fan track “In The End.” This soaring ballad offers a glimmer of hope with its message of overcoming challenges and finding the light at the end of the tunnel. “Earlier this year I went on a 2 month trip around the world to showcase my music. When I came home I found myself reminiscing on times where I was broken, times I hit rock bottom, times I thought my career was over. If I’ve learnt one thing, it’s that no matter how bad it gets – it will always get better in the end… I wanted to write a song that represents the light at the end of the tunnel, a healing anthem if you will” says Oliver of the track.

A. SWAYZE & THE GHOSTS return with their highly anticipated second album “Let’s Live a Life Better Than This,” out October 25th. This rollicking record chronicles the band’s growth and transformation, embracing a diverse sonic palette. Their new single “He Is Dead” wrestles with societal issues and self-discovery, backed by a driving rhythm and 70s dance-punk vibes. The accompanying video offers a humorous glimpse into the absurdity of modern life.

