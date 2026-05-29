New Music Friday featuring Sonic Reducer and Mulga Bore Hard Rock

Another week, another chance to dive headfirst into the depths of New Music Friday.

The weekend’s within arm’s reach and we’ve made it, friends.

Before we clock off, crack a cold one and sink into the couch, we’ve rounded up the standout new music releases landing across Australia this week.

PNAU – ‘Crash’

Fresh from announcing their seventh album AHHCade, PNAU keep the momentum rolling with ‘Crash’.

Built around a pulsing bassline and a huge vocal from London-based artist Maleigh Zan, it’s a sleek, late-night dance track that feels tailor-made for packed festival fields and sweaty club floors alike.

The Rubens – ‘Are You Getting High’

The Rubens return with ‘Are You Getting High’, a track that finds the band pushing beyond their familiar indie-rock comfort zone.

There are fresh textures and a slightly darker edge throughout, but the band’s knack for memorable hooks remains firmly intact.

Hooligan Hefs ft. Wiley – ‘6PM Somewhere’

Western Sydney heavyweight Hooligan Hefs links with UK grime icon Wiley for a surprisingly laid-back collaboration.

‘6PM Somewhere’ trades hard-hitting aggression for smooth production, effortless charisma and lifestyle-driven storytelling.

What So Not ft. Alina Pash – ‘EVEREST’

What So Not is entering a new era and ‘EVEREST’ feels like a statement of intent. Featuring Ukrainian artist Alina Pash, the track blends cinematic trap production, towering synths and dramatic vocal performances.

This is What So not reconnecting with the energy that first made him essential.

Sonic Reducer – ‘Rosebank’

Canberra punks Sonic Reducer slow things down slightly on ‘Rosebank’, a reflective post-punk cut taken from their upcoming EP Living Room.

Driven by a New Order-inspired bassline and krautrock rhythms, the track pairs infectious momentum with themes of homesickness and longing. Melancholy never sounded quite this energetic.

Mulga Bore Hard Rock – Sweet Home Mulga Bore

One of Australia’s most exciting young rock bands have arrived. Hailing from a remote Northern Territory community, Mulga Bore Hard Rock’s debut album blends hard rock with stories rooted deeply in culture, identity and place.

Raw, authentic and packed with personality, it’s a remarkable first full-length statement.

YAGKI – ‘Morphine’

Sydney-born, LA-based artist YAGKI delivers one of her most vulnerable releases yet with ‘Morphine’. Tackling addiction recovery, identity loss and withdrawal, the song balances heavy subject matter with an unexpectedly massive chorus.

It’s raw, cathartic alternative pop-rock that refuses easy answers while remaining remarkably uplifting.

POLYBIUS – After Hours

Sydney outfit POLYBIUS make a strong first impression with debut EP After Hours. Across six tracks, the band move through heartbreak, burnout, anger and eventual release, pairing soaring choruses with emotionally honest songwriting.

It feels ambitious, eclectic and refreshingly unafraid to wear its heart on its sleeve.

TIAHN – LiFe iS wEiRd

Brisbane artist TIAHN makes a strong first impression with debut EP LiFe iS wEiRd, a colourful indie-pop collection that turns the chaos of your twenties into something worth dancing through.

Blending sharp humour, powerhouse vocals and plenty of sass, the six-track release bounces between heartbreak, self-discovery and rage-fuelled confidence.

Stay up to date with new music and discover your next favourite artist on Happy’s Mixtape.