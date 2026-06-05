New Music Friday featuring Baby Cool, and Dera Meelan & Erin G

Another week, another chance to dive headfirst into the depths of New Music Friday.

The long weekend’s within arm’s reach and we’ve made it, friends.

Before we clock off, crack a cold one, we’ve rounded up the standout new music releases landing across Australia and beyond this week.

Baby Cool – Infinity Baby



Baby Cool, the solo project of Grace Cuell — co-frontwoman of Brisbane psych favourites Nice Biscuit — returns with her sophomore album Infinity Baby. More grounded and self-reflective than her debut, the record moves through desire, doubt and self-discovery while never losing sight of hope.

Abby Wallace – ‘Joey’



Abby Wallace returns with ‘Joey’, a confessional indie-pop track that unpacks projection, memory and emotional attachment. Heartfelt without being heavy-handed, it’s the kind of song that quietly sneaks up on you.

Radio Free Alice – ‘Lunch Money’

Radio Free Alice keep the good run going with ‘Lunch Money’, a shimmering new single that pairs driving post-punk rhythms with a surprisingly tender core. Bright, nostalgic and slightly bruised, it’s another strong release from one of Australia’s most exciting young bands.

Christopher Carr – ‘Anastasis’

French composer Christopher Carr returns with ‘Anastasis’, the title track from his upcoming neoclassical album. Built around delicate piano and sweeping strings, it’s a slow-burning piece that leans into hope and renewal without losing its emotional weight.

Miah – ‘Opportunities To Complete’

London-based artist Miah makes an immediate impression with ‘Opportunities To Complete’, a track that feels both polished and deeply personal. There’s a confidence running through the songwriting that suggests this is only the beginning of something bigger.

BOY SODA – ‘Elements’

BOY SODA links up with MXXWLL for ‘Elements’, a soulful groove about trusting the timing of your life even when things don’t unfold the way you planned. Smooth, reflective and effortlessly cool, it’s another standout from the forthcoming SOULSTAR Deluxe.

FRIDAY* – rituals

FRIDAY* continues building their own universe on rituals, a release that turns bedroom-made ideas into something much bigger. Blending dreamlike production with an ambitious sense of scale, it’s a project that invites listeners to get completely lost in it.

ASHA RYDER WEST – ‘DESIRES’

ASHA RYDER WEST leans into themes of purpose, longing and self-discovery on her latest single, ‘DESIRES’. Wrapped in lush alt-pop production, it’s a track that feels both deeply personal and instantly relatable.

Dera Meelan & Erin G – ‘CLOSE2U’

Dera Meelan and Erin G bring an easy chemistry to ‘CLOSE2U’, a collaboration that showcases why Dera Meelan is such a force in the scene. It’s a total mood, with the kind of effortless confidence he seems to bring every single time.

Poltergeist 9000 – ‘Blue Encounter’

Poltergeist 9000 kick off a new chapter with ‘Blue Encounter’, the first release in an ambitious run of standalone singles planned for 2026. Industrial grit collides with electronic chaos here, resulting in a track that feels unpredictable in all the right ways.

Running Touch – ‘Through The Roof’

Running Touch taps into the feeling of a packed room singing every word back at the stage on ‘Through The Roof’. Blending euphoric house production with live instrumentation, it’s a feel-good anthem built for festival season.

The Dharma Chain – Some Kind Of Pure State

The Dharma Chain continue their evolution on Some Kind Of Pure State, blending psych-rock, shoegaze and post-punk into something entirely their own. Recorded at Berlin’s Funkhaus studios, the album feels focused, expansive and full of the band’s trademark hypnotic energy.

Palumbo – More Tales From The Big Smoke

Palumbo’s latest EP delivers big riffs, huge hooks and enough energy to fill a room. If you want to experience it properly, the band are launching More Tales From The Big Smoke tonight at The Lansdowne, bringing their high-octane blend of classic rock influences to the stage where it belongs.

Stay up to date with new music here – Happy’s Mixtape.