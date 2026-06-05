Rum Jungle embrace change on expansive new album Marginalia

Rum Jungle has officially entered a new era.

The Newcastle four-piece have released their long-awaited sophomore album Marginalia, a record that finds the band grappling with growth, uncertainty and the strange process of figuring out who you are while everything around you keeps changing.

Written during a period of major personal and creative transformation, Marginalia sees Rum Jungle moving beyond the sun-soaked indie-rock charm that first put them on the map.

Instead, the album leans into bigger questions about time, memory, self-worth and learning to let go of the things you can’t control.

Across the record, moments of nostalgia and self-doubt sit alongside bursts of optimism and acceptance, creating an album that feels both deeply personal and surprisingly universal.

It’s also Rum Jungle’s most ambitious sounding release to date. Recorded during immersive studio sessions in Sydney, the band embraced a looser, more spontaneous approach to songwriting, with live takes, jam sessions and larger recording spaces helping shape a broader sonic palette.

The result is a collection of songs packed with textured guitars, booming rhythms and the kind of lived-in energy that can only come from a band finding their footing in real time.

The influence list is wide-ranging. Hints of Pixies, Pavement and The Strokes sit alongside touches of Dominic Fike, Mk.gee, Beck, Dijon and Lana Del Rey, giving Marginalia a restless quality that constantly shifts without ever losing sight of the band’s identity.

The album arrives at a pivotal moment for Rum Jungle, who continue their rapid rise both at home and abroad.

Alongside a national Australian and New Zealand headline tour, the band are preparing for appearances at major US festivals including Shaky Knees and Austin City Limits, before heading to the UK and Europe in support of indie favourites Cassia.

If Marginalia is any indication, Rum Jungle aren’t interested in standing still. It’s a confident, reflective and expansive second album from a band stepping into their biggest chapter yet.

Marginalia is out now via Downtown.

Rum Jungle Tour Dates

Rum Jungle – Marginalia AU/NZ Tour 2026

June 11 – Auckland, Tuning Fork

June 12 – Wellington, San Fran

June 13 – Christchurch, Wunder Bar

June 19 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

June 26 – Sydney, Roundhouse

June 27 – Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

July 3 – Perth, Astor Theatre

July 4 – Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

July 5 – Hobart, In The Hanging Garden

North American Tour Dates and tickets available on their website Rum Jungle.