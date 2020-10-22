Here are 7 of the greatest short poems ever written

To celebrate the beautiful art of poetry, we’re counting off seven of the greatest poems that nailed it in just a few sentences.

Most pieces of writing have the time and space to world build, establish characters, describe avidly, and, if you’re lucky, make you feel something. But these are novels. Extracting emotion with just a few poetic sentences? That’s efficient and impressive.

Without further ado, prepare yourself for an avalanche of English techniques you haven’t thought about since school. Today, we’re diving into 10 of the best short poems of all time.

#1. Percy Shelley – Ozymandias

I met a traveller from an antique land

Who said: `Two vast and trunkless legs of stone

Stand in the desert. Near them, on the sand,

Half sunk, a shattered visage lies, whose frown,

And wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command,

Tell that its sculptor well those passions read

Which yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things,

The hand that mocked them and the heart that fed.

And on the pedestal these words appear —

“My name is Ozymandias, king of kings:

Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!”

Nothing beside remains. Round the decay

Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare

The lone and level sands stretch far away.’

Kicking off the list is Ozymandias, a bleak sonnet written in 1818. It describes a statue isolated in a desert which used to mark a great civilisation. A popular interpretation is that Shelley is pointing out the uselessness of human accomplishments: nothing lasts. Ozymandias is also the title for an episode Breaking Bad in which protagonist Walter White is abandoned in the desert, left with only a minuscule percentage of his accumulated wealth. How very fitting.

#2. Robert Frost – Fire & Ice

Some say the world will end in fire,

Some say in ice.

From what I’ve tasted of desire

I hold with those who favour fire.

But if it had to perish twice,

I think I know enough of hate

To say that for destruction ice

Is also great

And would suffice.

Of course poetic mastermind Robert Frost was going to make his way onto this list. Interestingly, this 1920 poem was penned just two years after WWI. In the space of nine lines and some vivid juxtaposition, Frost perfectly captures that post-war uncertainty and existential musings that many would have felt during this time.

#3. Emily Dickinson – I heard a fly buzz – when I died

I heard a Fly buzz – when I died –

The Stillness in the Room

Was like the Stillness in the Air –

Between the Heaves of Storm –

The Eyes around – had wrung them dry –

And Breaths were gathering firm

For that last Onset – when the King

Be witnessed – in the Room –

I willed my Keepsakes – Signed away

What portion of me be

Assignable – and then it was

There interposed a Fly –

With Blue – uncertain – stumbling Buzz –

Between the light – and me –

And then the Windows failed – and then

I could not see to see –

To Dickinson, the topic of death is commonly explored. However, her approaches are so unique that you have to admire the creativity. This poem explores death from the past tense, recalling the moment it happened to great effect. With some signature Dickinson dashes for rhythm and puzzlement, this is one to read again – again – again.

#4. William Shakespeare – Shall I Compare Thee To A Summer’s Day?

Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?

Thou art more lovely and more temperate.

Rough winds do shake the darling buds of May,

And summer’s lease hath all too short a date.

Sometime too hot the eye of heaven shines,

And often is his gold complexion dimmed;

And every fair from fair sometime declines,

By chance, or nature’s changing course, untrimmed;

But thy eternal summer shall not fade,

Nor lose possession of that fair thou ow’st,

Nor shall death brag thou wand’rest in his shade,

When in eternal lines to Time thou grow’st.

So long as men can breathe, or eyes can see,

So long lives this, and this gives life to thee.

If you don’t know any of the names on the list, do not fear, Shakespeare is here! Also dubbed Sonnet 18, this poem is more than just about love, it’s about the memory of it. A very real, human fear that we, in time, will be forgotten. Throw in some hyperbole, repetition, and some striking similes and you have a sonnet for the ages. On another note, did you know that Shakespeare had an affinity for weed? More on that here.

#5. Langston Hughes – So Tired Blues

With the sun in my hand

Gonna throw the sun

Way across the land-

Cause I’m tired,

Tired as I can be

Hughes was one of the earliest pioneers of jazz poetry. For that alone, he could have made this list, but this poem is a personal favourite. The desire to speed up time to get to bed earlier is such a universal feeling, and Langston describes it with such gleeful imagery. It’s a challenge not to grin.

#6. Edgar Allan Poe – A Dream Within A Dream

Take this kiss upon the brow!

And, in parting from you now,

Thus much let me avow-

You are not wrong, who deem

That my days have been a dream;

Yet if hope has flown away

In a night, or in a day,

In a vision, or in none,

Is it therefore the less gone?

All that we see or seem

Is but a dream within a dream.

I stand amid the roar

Of a surf-tormented shore,

And I hold within my hand

Grains of the golden sand-

How few! yet how they creep

Through my fingers to the deep,

While I weep- while I weep!

O God! can I not grasp

Them with a tighter clasp?

O God! can I not save

One from the pitiless wave?

Is all that we see or seem

But a dream within a dream?

Step aside Inception, Edgar Allen Poe did it first. This poem of uncertainty is a riddle and a half as the protagonist grapples with the strings of reality. It’s essentially the literary text of The Matrix and, like many of Edgar Allen Poe’s literary efforts, it’s ingenious.

#7. John Donne – No Man Is an Island

No man is an island,

Entire of itself,

Every man is a piece of the continent,

A part of the main.

If a clod be washed away by the sea,

Europe is the less.

As well as if a promontory were.

As well as if a manor of thy friend’s

Or of thine own were:

Any man’s death diminishes me,

Because I am involved in mankind,

And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls;

It tolls for thee.

Finally, we reach Donne’s 400-year-old masterpiece. Calling for unity, Donne’s comparison of people to countries is the sort of anti-isolation remark that still resonates strongly today. The opening line from this memorable excerpt was even used as a hashtag during the Brexit debate. Who said poetry is a dead art? Not I.