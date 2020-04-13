Lana Del Rey details new spoken poetry album, ‘Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass’

Queen Lana Del Rey has teased fans with details of her upcoming poetry audiobook Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass. Del Ray announced that her forthcoming spoken word album would feature music from her latest album and the talents of collaborator Jack Antonoff.

The singer revealed these details and the artwork of the album on her Instagram, before promptly deleting the post.

Lana Del Rey has revealed some crucial details about her upcoming poetry album Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Still fresh off the success of her Grammy-nominated smash hit Norman Fucking Rockwell, Del Rey announced the album in December of last year, following the release of her poetry book by the same name back in March. 50% of the proceeds from the album sales will go to “benefit Native American organisations around the country, whether it was for preserving their rights or trying to help keep their land intact,” she stated alongside her Instagram post revealing the project.

The poetry collection will retail for just $1, with Del Rey revealing that exploring her own family history inspired her to donate the album sales. The singer even teased a clip from the album, with a mournful poem layered over phone-shot footage from her car in (what appears to be) Long Beach, California.

With the post subtly titled “a poem”, fans understandably were very excited. “LOVE U SO MUCH MOM,” one obvious poetry connoisseur wrote. “happy to see you are alive b,” another noted. “Can you please make a whole listening book of this stuff? It sounds super relaxing.” Lucky for you @marayaaa_, that’s exactly what our guardian angel is doing.

Check out Lana’s teaser of the album below:

