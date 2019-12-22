Lana Del Rey announces new spoken word album

Lana Del Rey has announced that on January 4th, she will release a new spoken word album of “freestyle poetry”. It appears the new album will accompany her previously announced book of poetry, which is yet to receive an official release date.

Lana shared the news via an Instagram video, where she also announced that half of the album’s proceeds will go to benefit Native American organizations.

“I had a thought for a while about how I wanted the album to be around a dollar because I just love the idea that thoughts are meant to be shared and that they were priceless in some way, and there was a second part that I’d been thinking of before releasing it which was that I wanted half of what the spoken word is going for to benefit Native American organizations around the country, whether it was for preserving their rights or trying to help keep their land intact,” she says in the video.

“I had wanted to do it because in doing my own work in connecting to my family lineage, I was encouraged to also try and connect with the country’s lineage—this was a while ago—and it kind of informed the next album that I’ve been working on. And I just really wanted to sort of pay homage to this country that I love so much by doing my own reparation, I guess I would say, my own reparative act. I know it’s an unusual choice, and I have no reasoning for it other than it just feels right to me, so as long as my spoken word album is distributed, half of it will be going to Native American organizations across North America.”

She has also just released a new video for several songs off her latest album, including the title track Norman Fucking Rockwell. Watch below: