What could Methyl Ethel be up to next?

HAPPY: Anyone with ears?

JAKE: Well they might have ears but still might not be able to hear. But that’s not to say I make music for everybody. I want to try and pull back from the pretentiousness and just say that it’s only until it’s able to be heard. It’s not being made for an audience, specifically, maybe anyone who can speak English.

HAPPY: That ‘ready to be heard’ idea is interesting. Say someone takes two years to record something, who is it for during that time?

JAKE: I’m the audience first, you know? That’s exactly it. And in that way, and it’s the same with a visual artist, or maybe a screenwriter or someone who writes plays, it’s still in their head until it’s on the stage. It’s in my head until it’s coming out of speakers.

HAPPY: This is a big open-ended question, but are there other mediums of art which inspire your music? Literature, architecture?

JAKE: All of it, everything. And I would like to do it all, but more and more I’m realising I’m self-diagnosing myself as a control freak. I think I’ve realised that. Not in such a bad way, but I hope and I think I will branch out more in the next few years.

HAPPY: Maybe that question gets asked to people too early. As long as you’ve been doing Methyl Ethel, in the scheme of someone’s life it’s not that long.

JAKE: Yeah.

HAPPY: When I think of people who become really multidisciplinary… it can take decades.

JAKE: It’s just – apart from the fact that our government really isn’t fond of the arts – there are so many great artists out there, or great people doing great work, and really supportive networks just to get something seen or putting on some sort of show or exhibition… I feel like I’m privileged enough to be surrounded by so many creative people. More than the art itself, the people are the most inspiring. People who are just making things.