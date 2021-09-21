Festival Of The Sun postpone 2021 event, planning two festivals in 2022

Port Macquarie’s beloved Festival Of The Sun has been pushed back to May 2022, following NSW’s ongoing battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festival Of The Sun (FOTSUN) has rescheduled its December 2021 dates to May 2022, set to launch from Thursday the 19th to Saturday the 21st.

While the schedule pushback is unfortunate, FOTSUN is gearing up for one of their grandest years yet! Learn about the updates, tickets, lineup, and more below.

Two FOTSUNs in 2022

Due to NSW’s ongoing battle with COVID-19 and government restrictions, FOTSUN December 2021 has been postponed to May 2022 (19th – 22nd). The Festival announced the date change on their Facebook event, which can be found in the ‘About’ section.

Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates, however, they can also be refunded. Oztix, FOTSUN’s ticketing outlet, has also reflected this change.

As of today, FOTSUN May 2022 is sold out. However, a fresh batch of tickets for the event will be coming out shortly.

Excitingly, this updated date will not replace FOTSUN 2022. The organisers have confirmed that two festivals of some iteration will be taking place next year. Avid live music goers can expect to have their hands full – which I’m sure we’re all looking forward to.

Lineup

The 2021 event advertised Hermitude and BENEE as headliners, with Australian favourites such as Middle Kids, The Chats, and Genesis Owusu also on the bill. No news has been made regarding their availability for the new 2022 dates, however, FOTSUN has ensured there will be “MASSIVE EDITIONS” to the May lineup.

Check out the full lineup below:

HERMITUDE

BENEE

THE CHATS

MIDDLE KIDS

A. SWAYZE & THE GHOSTS

THE BUOYS

CAITLIN HARNETT & THE PONY BOYS

CONCRETE SURFERS

FIRST BEIGE

GENESIS OWUSU

HAYLEY MARY

JELLY OSHEN

KIM CHURCHILL

THE LAZY EYES

LAZYWAX

LIYAH KNIGHT

ROMERO

SAINT LANE

SUMNER

BOYCOTT

FUNGAS

PALOMINO

Festival Of The Sun will now take place Thursday May 19th to Saturday May 21st, 2022, at Port Macquarie Breakwall Holiday Park.

Stay up to date on the FOTSUN Facebook page.