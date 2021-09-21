Instagram and Screen Australia announce First Nations Program recipients

Instagram and Screen Australia announce recipients of the First Nations Creator Program who will have access to training and funding.

Launched in May this year, the First Nations Creator Program is a partnership between Instagram Australia and Screen Australia that aims to promote and support local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander social media creators.

Training sessions and workshops for the chosen fifteen recipients will commence from 23 September.

The training will cover topics such as creativity, safety and well-being as well as guidance on social media strategy and digital production. On top of this, the recipients will receive production funding worth $10,000 each to assist them with creating online content for their Instagram account.

Further, the recipients will be have their own Instagram partner manager after the program is complete, to ensure they are supported and guided along their journey.

Oh btw, I’m apart of this ☺️☺️☺️ Instagram ain’t ready!!! https://t.co/oHEhBUy0wl — vika mana (@endlessyarning) September 17, 2021

The program hopes to continue diversifying voices across social media through fifteen talented and varied artists.

The fifteen recipients include a mixture of talent, including film and video creators, storytellers, musicians and vocalists, beauty and lifestyle bloggers, podcast producers, and more!

Graeme Mason, Chief Executive Officer at Screen Australia mentioned how impressed the agency was with the quality of applications from across the country. When choosing the final recipients, Graeme said:

“We are constantly looking for new ways to support content creators on the platforms they are connecting with audiences on and the accessibility of social media allows us to, through this Program with Instagram Australia, nurture new voices and champion extraordinary First Nations creators.”

Zaac d’Almeida, Instagram Australia’s Strategic Partnership Manager expressed how “thrilling” it was to see the creativity across the Programs applicants. He went on to say, “The fifteen recipients for this year’s program represent the diversity of emerging Indigenous creators who are using Instagram to amplify their voices and share their stories.”

“We’re proud to partner with Screen Australia and we look forward to seeing this new generation of creators develop their incredible perspectives in the months ahead”, he said.

The fifteen selected recipients of the inaugural First Nations Creator Program can be seen below: