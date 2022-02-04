Festival of the Sun 2022 will kick off in May and we are so keen

Get ready to sink a few tinies, put ya bum bag on and listen to some of the best bands out at Festival of the Sun 2022.

Festival of the Sun have announced their rescheduled dates after sadly having to postpone due to COVID-19 last year.

Lucky for us, new dates means there have been a few additions to the 2021 lineup with the likes of Hermitude, Skegss, Middle Kids and so much more.

FOTSUN director, Simon Luke said: “In 2020 and 2021 we all took a few hits, but this just made us more eager to put on an event for our community that lives up to the FOTSUN legacy.”

He is not wrong. Now that the event can have full capacity and music and dancing are back, it’s business as usual which means, god damn good times.

The Autumn edition of FOTSUN will be held from Thursday, May 19 to Saturday, May 21 so get those leave requests into your boss, you don’t want to miss this one.

FOTSUN 2021 ticket holders will be able to use their tickets from the postponed show and a limited number of extra tix are available now through Oztix.

See the full updated lineup below

Hermitude

Skegss

Middle Kids

San Cisco

Ruby Fields

A. Swayze & The Ghosts

The Buoys

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

Concrete Surfers

First Beige

Hayley Mary

Jelly Oshen

Kim Churchill

The Lazy Eyes

Lazywax

Liyah Knight

The Oogars

Pink Matter

Radolescent

Romero

Saint Lane

Sumner

Boycott

Fungas

Palomino

Festival of the Sun tix are available now – book yours here.