Tom Waits has penned a poem about Keith Richards

Last week, legendary Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards (miraculously) reached his 76th birthday. To celebrate the occasion, Tom Waits has penned a new original poem in honour of Richards.

Richards was a frequent collaborator of Waits’, appearing on several of his albums, including Rain Dogs and Bad As Me.

In the new poem, Waits lists many of Richards’ most admirable qualities:

“He wrote his share of the songs from Sticky Fingers/ In a henhouse in Malta / He once won the Hope Diamond in a poker game/ And in the same night lost it in a game of craps / He owns a lug wrench and a tire jack made of solid gold.”